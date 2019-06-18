BJP's surprise pick Om Birla all set to become LS Speaker

The BJP's surprise pick --Om Birla-- is all set to become next after his candidature on Tuesday was backed by all NDA allies as also by the YSR Party, the Biju Dal and key opposition parties, including the

A notice was given to the Secretariat by the BJP, proposing the name of Birla, a two-time from Kota-Bundi seat in Rajasthan, for the Speaker's post and bringing a motion for his election, which will be held on Wednesday.

As per sources, proposed 57 year old Birla's name for the post. The is considered to be close to both Modi and

Birla's surprise nomination is seen by many in the BJP as a message from the top leadership that the party will promote leaders who keep a low-profile and work at the ground-level.

BJD, YSRCP, JDU, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, National People's Party, Mizo National Front, Lok Janshakti Party, have given the notice to support Birla's candidature for the Speaker's post, told reporters.

Later, said the party and the UPA allies have also decided to support the candidature of Birla as the

Chowdhury also said the Congress has already moved a motion supporting the ruling party candidate.

The decision to support Birla's nomination was taken at a meeting of the UPA allies, where the leaders also discussed the opposition strategy during the Parliament session.

Birla, who won his first election in 2014 and was re-elected from Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi seat. He defeated Congress's Ramnaraian Meena with a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes in the recently concluded

He has also been elected to assembly for three consecutive terms in 2003, 2008 and 2013.

Birla will succeed eight-term as the Speaker, a post traditionally held by senior MPs.

However, this will not be for the first time a relative newcomer will hold the position. In 1996, TDP G M C Balayogi was also a two-time when he was elected as the LS and after his death in a helicopter crash in 2002, leaders and the first-time MP was appointed to the position.

