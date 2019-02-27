Jamshedpur FC maul Bengaluru FC 5-1 in I-League

FC ended their Hero campaign on an impressive note as they thrashed Bengaluru FC 5-1 at the Complex here on Wednesday.

Bengaluru FC took the lead through Semboi Haokip (16th minute), only for (45th) to level terms at the break.

But turned on the style in an incredible second-half display to seal a dominant win, with goals from (54th), (56th, 57th) and (61st).

Bengaluru, who had rested several key first-team players ahead of the playoffs, ended the league stage with 34 points at the top of the table, while finished fifth with 27 points at the end of their campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)