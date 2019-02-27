JUST IN
Jamshedpur FC maul Bengaluru FC 5-1 in I-League

Press Trust of India  |  Jamshedpur 

Jamshedpur FC ended their Hero Indian Super League campaign on an impressive note as they thrashed Bengaluru FC 5-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Bengaluru FC took the lead through Semboi Haokip (16th minute), only for Augustin Fernandes (45th) to level terms at the break.

But Jamshedpur turned on the style in an incredible second-half display to seal a dominant win, with goals from Michael Soosairaj (54th), Pablo Morgado (56th, 57th) and Carlos Calvo (61st).

Bengaluru, who had rested several key first-team players ahead of the playoffs, ended the league stage with 34 points at the top of the table, while Jamshedpur finished fifth with 27 points at the end of their campaign.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 23:15 IST

