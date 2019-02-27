Where is Pulwama terrorist's body, asks Goa Cong leader; BJP hits back

A Chellakumar Wednesday asked why has the government not produced the body of the suicide bomber who attacked a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, prompting the ruling BJP to hit back at the opposition party.

"They (the government) identified bodies of the jawans but where is the body of the terrorist? So far, they have not been able to show the body to people," Chellakumar said.

Asked if the BJP was misusing the defence forces for electoral gains, he said, "Yes."



"People are thinking so now... (Narendra Modi) and (BJP president) can go to any extent to retain power," he alleged.

Reacting to his remarks, demanded that clarify his party's stand on the attack on Feb 14.

Pointing out that the terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, Sharma asked why it was only the which raises doubts about our defence forces.

