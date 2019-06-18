4 get life term in 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case, 1 acquitted

A special court here sentenced four persons to life imprisonment and acquitted one in connection with the 2005 terror attack on a makeshift temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi- complex here in which two locals were killed and seven CRPF personnel injured.

Dinesh Chandra, who announced the verdict inside the where the accused are lodged, also imposed a fine of Rs 2.4 lakh on each of the four, told reporters here.

Agrahari said that the four who got life imprisonment are: Doctor Irrfan, Shakeel Ahmed, and Mohammed Naseem; while was acquitted for lack of evidence.

Chief Minister welcomed the conviction. On the sole acquittal in the case, he said the would take appropriate action after examining the ruling.

"The court judgement is welcome. For one person who has been acquitted, necessary action will be taken after seeking legal opinion. The government will keep an eye on the case," he said in a statement.

Five heavily-armed terrorists attempted to carry out a suicide attack near the makeshift temple at the disputed site on July 5, 2005. After blasting the outer barricade of the complex, they tried to move towards the inner barricading where troops of the 33rd battalion of the CRPF were deployed.

The terrorists fired heavily at the troops and lobbed grenades in order to storm the Sanctum Sanctorum.

Agrahari said that Naseem procured a mobile card using documents attested by Aziz and on the direction of Pakistan-based terrorist Kari. He said that the vehicle, having a Jammu registration number, that was used to carry weapons for the attack was owned by

Kari paid Rs 2.20 lakh to Shakeel to use the vehicle but the latter was told it will remain in his name, Agrahari said. The vehicle was used to bring weapons to Aligarh on June 5, 2005 and it returned to Jammu on June 7.

The public prosector said was the main accused in the case and Kari gave him the purchased by Naseem. He said that one of the terrorists killed during the gunfight has been identified as

The verdict in the case came nearly 14 years since the attack and after 371 hearings and testimonies by 63 people.

While Irrfan belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, the four others are from Poonch district of masses.

