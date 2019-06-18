Confidential data of US firm stolen; Thane BPO files complaint

In a case of suspected corporate espionage, a Process (BPO) firm has approached police claiming that confidential data of its US- based client was illegally accessed.

Bhaynder police in Maharashtra's district have registered a case after Epicentre Technology, a BPO, filed a complaint, a said Tuesday.

A New York-based debt-recovery company, which signed an agreement with in 2018, had entrusted to it confidential data including email IDs and passwords, said Atul Kulkarni, Sub-Divisional

Some employees of the who had access to this data left recently and one of them did not return his company- issued laptop, said in the complaint.

"Two months ago, officials of the found that four email addresses were accessed from outside and some passwords had been changed," the said.

One of the email IDs was being accessed by another Thane-based rival BPO, the company alleged.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under sections 43A (failure to protect data), 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) and 72A (disclosure of information in breach of lawful contract) of the Act, the police said.

"Probe is on. Apparently there has been a data breach and it may be a case of corporate espionage," he said.

Some former employees of the were under the scanner but no arrest has been made yet, he added.

