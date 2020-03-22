'Janta Curfew' beginning of long battle: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the 14-hour 'Janta Curfew' is the beginning of a long battle against coronavirus outbreak and the countrymen have proved that together they can defeat any challenge.
"Today's Janta Curfew may end at 9.00 pm, but this does not mean we start celebrating," he tweeted.
He said the self-imposed curfew should "not be considered as a success" as it is the "beginning of a long battle".
"Janta Curfew is beginning of a long battle. Today countrymen have told that we are capable, and once we decide we can take on any challenge together," he said.
