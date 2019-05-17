Zinc futures shed 0.85% on profit-booking

futures Friday fell 0.85 per cent to Rs 215.35 per kg as speculators booked profits tracking a weak trend in the spot market.

At the Multi commodity Exchange, for delivery in May contracts eased by Rs 1.85, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 215.35 per kg in a business turnover of 4,545 lots.

The for delivery in June contracts also fell by Rs 1.80, or 0.84 per cent, to Rs 212 per kg in 611 lots.

Marketmen said, trimming of positions by participants to book profits amid low demand in the spot market mainly exerted pressure on prices.

