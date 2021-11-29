Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as new Covid variant 'Omicron' spreads

announced Monday it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors from around the world as a new variant spreads.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the measure will take effect Tuesday.

The decision means will restore border controls that it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers.

Over the weekend, tightened entry restrictions for people arriving from South Africa and eight other countries, requiring them to undergo a 10-day quarantine period at government-designated facilities.

Many countries have moved to tighten their borders after the new omicron variant of the was found in a number of nations.

