Japan's Hitachi freezes British nuclear project

said Thursday it would freeze construction of its stalled station in due to problems financing the project, a blow to Britain's nuclear strategy and a costly decision for the Japanese firm.

The company said in a statement the decision was made "from the viewpoint of Hitachi's economic rationality as a private enterprise". Shelving the project at the on Anglesey, a small island off the Welsh coast, will cost the Japanese firm 300 billion yen (USD 2.8 billion), it said.

launched the planned construction after acquiring Britain-based Horizon in 2012.

The had reportedly agreed to finance two thirds of the three trillion yen construction cost, with as well as Japanese and British investors scheduled to cover the balance.

But Hitachi's fund-raising efforts have been deadlocked at home while its request for additional investment from the has been shelved with consumed by Brexit.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the parties have not been able to reach an agreement to the satisfaction of all concerned," Hitachi said.

The Japanese firm added: "As a result, Hitachi has decided to suspend the project at this time... as it is now clear that further time is needed to develop a financial structure" for the project.

The halting of the project also deals a blow to Inc's attempts to expand its businesses overseas after the Fukushima disaster of March 2011 effectively halted demand for new reactors in

A massive tsunami triggered by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake in March 2011 overwhelmed at the in

It caused reactor meltdowns, releasing in the most dangerous nuclear disaster since in 1986.

The crisis spurred Japan to strengthen its safety regulations under a new watchdog.

The accident also prompted nuclear power companies overseas to review their projects, a move that increased safety costs.

has also been on the ropes after being forced to sell off its troubled US nuclear firm Westinghouse, which racked up billions of dollars in losses before being placed under bankruptcy protection.

A Japanese-led consortium including was also scrapping a project in Turkey, said.

The setbacks have dealt a blow to Shinzo Abe's efforts to help export its infrastructure -- a key pillar of his business diplomacy.

