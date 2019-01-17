Over 30 arrested for showing black flag to PM Oli

Over 30 people were arrested by the police Thursday for protesting against the construction of a dry port here and displaying black flag to K P Oli who laid the foundation stone for it.

The local people are demanding compensation for the land being used for the dry port and also address the problems related to protecting the of the area before starting the construction works.

The protestors were arrested after they displayed black flag to Oli and chanted anti government slogans, a said.

The construction of the dry port is in the area occupied by erstwhile Himal Cement Company, which was closed some two decades ago.

The had urged the government to first resolve the existing land issues at the and address the needs of local residents before constructing the dry port, My Republica reported.

