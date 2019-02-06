Japanese delegation keen on waste incineration plant in

A high-level Japanese delegation Wednesday met State Government officials and discussed a feasibility study report on setting up a waste plant in Greater Municipal Corporation.

According to an official release, the delegation led by Hidenori Yokoyama, International Cooperation Department for Waste Management, Clean Authority of Tokyo, met the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar.

The delegation had earlier done an extensive study in for development of a waste treatment facility with the introduction of advanced Japanese waste treatment technologies to improve urban environment, it said.

made a power point presentation on the waste characteristics of

The lower calorific value of GWMC waste calculated from the survey result was generally within the design range, the release said.

Based on the data and latest relevant laws and regulations, a fundamental business plan of an plant that uses highly reliable and effective waste treatment technologies was suggested which complies with the Municipal Solid Waste Rules 2016, it said.

The delegation will again visit Warangal Wednesday as a follow up of their earlier visit, it added.

