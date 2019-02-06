Japanese delegation keen on waste incineration plant in

A high-level Japanese delegation Wednesday met Telangana State Government officials and discussed a feasibility study report on setting up a waste incineration plant in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation.
According to an official release, the delegation led by Hidenori Yokoyama, Director International Cooperation Department for Waste Management, Clean Authority of Tokyo, met the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar.
The delegation had earlier done an extensive study in Warangal for development of a waste treatment facility with the introduction of advanced Japanese waste treatment technologies to improve urban environment, it said.
Hidenori Yokoyama made a power point presentation on the waste characteristics of Warangal.
The lower calorific value of GWMC waste calculated from the survey result was generally within the design range, the release said.
Based on the data and latest relevant laws and regulations, a fundamental business plan of an incineration plant that uses highly reliable and effective waste treatment technologies was suggested which complies with the Municipal Solid Waste Rules 2016, it said.
The delegation will again visit Warangal Wednesday as a follow up of their earlier visit, it added.
