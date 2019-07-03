Japanese held for hiding lighters inside shoes at Delhi airport

A Japanese man was apprehended at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for allegedly concealing two cigarette lighters inside his shoes, an official said.

Nobuhiro Kitahara was intercepted by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official during frisking at around 5.30 am at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the senior official said.

Two cigarette lighters were found concealed inside his shoes. Kitahara, who has a passport from Japan, was not allowed to take his flight to Ranchi handed over to the police for a probe, the official said.

Carrying arms, ammunition and fire-causing objects like lighters is not allowed inside the aircraft as per Indian aviation rules.

