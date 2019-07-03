JSPL Angul plant produces record 10,845 tonnes hot metal in a single day

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Wednesday said it has produced record 10,845 tonnes of hot metal in a single day, marking the highest production by any blast furnace in the country.

Hot metal is the primary input for production of steel in integrated steel plants.

"India's largest blast furnace (BF) at JSPL Angul plant in Odisha has recorded its highest ever hot metal production of 10,845 tonne for a single day on July 2, 2019. It is also reported that this is the ever highest production by any of the BFs in India," JSPL said in a regulatory filing.

The 4,554 cubic metre blast furnace of the JSPL's 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity Angul plant is the largest in the country.

Part of the USD 22 billion O P Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in core infrastructure sectors including steel, power, mining and infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)