Jawa motorcycle showroom opened in Coimbatore

: As part of its expansion plans in Tamil Nadu, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd Thursday opened its new dealership for Jawa motorcycles here.
The new showroom adds to the existing Jawa dealerships in Chennai and will be followed by more dealerships in Tirupur, Salem and Trichy by March 2.
The brand is aggressively moving ahead with its target of opening 100-plus dealerships and the launch of the new outlet in Coimbatore takes the total count to 65 new dealerships across the country, CEO of the company Ashish Joshi said in a press release.
"Ever since we launched, Jawa has garnered an overwhelming response with unprecedented online bookings and we are quite upbeat to offer our modern classics to the motorcycle enthusiasts in the city," he said in the release.
Jawa and Jawa forty-two are priced at Rs 1,67,000 and Rs 1,58,000 respectively (ex-showroom, Coimbatore) while the dual channel ABS variants would be priced at Rs 1,75,942 and Rs 1,66,942 respectively, he said.
