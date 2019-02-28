Jawa motorcycle showroom opened in Coimbatore

: As part of its expansion plans in Tamil Nadu, Thursday opened its new dealership for here.

The new showroom adds to the existing dealerships in Chennai and will be followed by more dealerships in Tirupur, Salem and Trichy by March 2.

The brand is aggressively moving ahead with its target of opening 100-plus dealerships and the launch of the new outlet in takes the total count to 65 new dealerships across the country, of the company Ashish Joshi said in a press release.

"Ever since we launched, has garnered an overwhelming response with and we are quite upbeat to offer our modern classics to the motorcycle enthusiasts in the city," he said in the release.

Jawa and Jawa forty-two are priced at Rs 1,67,000 and Rs 1,58,000 respectively (ex-showroom, Coimbatore) while the dual channel ABS variants would be priced at Rs 1,75,942 and Rs 1,66,942 respectively, he said.

