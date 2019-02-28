Compensation for natural calamities: Govt approves grant of over Rs 1,600 cr to 4 states

The Centre on Thursday approved over Rs 1,600 crore assistance to four states -- Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and -- as compensation for the natural calamities faced by them last year.

The (MHA) said the decision was taken at a meeting of a high-level committee chaired by here.

The committee approved the additional central assistance of Rs 1,604.15 crore from the (NDRF). (drought) would get Rs 1,206.62 crore, (drought) Rs 272.42 crore, (cyclonic storm 'Phethai') Rs 82.65 crore and (floods/landslides) Rs 42.46 crore, a statement issued by the MHA said.

The meeting was held to consider the additional central assistance to these four states, which were affected by floods, landslides, cyclone 'Phethai' and drought (kharif) during 2018-19.

Arun Jaitley, and senior officers of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Agriculture and NITI Aayog were present at the meeting.

