Jeera futures weaken, down 0.44% on low demand

Jeera prices fell by 0.44 per cent to Rs 16,800 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday as speculators trimmed positions to book profits at prevailing levels amid lower domestic and exports demand in the spot market.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in April contracts was trading lower by Rs 75, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 16,800 per quintal with an open interest of 375 lots.

Similarly, the spice for delivery in March contracts quoted lower by Rs 30, or 0.18 per cent, at Rs 17,010 per quintal in 3,087 lots.

Marketmen said trimming of positions by participants on back of easing domestic as well as exports demand in the spot market and adequate stocks kept jeera futures down.

