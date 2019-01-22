Strong 6.4-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the Indonesian island of on Tuesday, but no warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

It followed a pair of offshore quakes in the same area earlier Tuesday, including one that was 6.1 magnitude.

The latest one struck about 85 kilometres (53 miles) south of the town of Kahale, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

"This quake doesn't have any potential," said Indonesian

is still reeling from a deadly at the end of December triggered by an erupting volcano in the middle of the between the and Sumatra islands that killed more than 400 people.

The vast is extremely vulnerable to disasters because of its position straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

The tsunami was Indonesia's third major natural disaster in six months, following a series of powerful earthquakes on the island of in July and August and a quake-tsunami in September that killed around 2,200 people in Palu on Sulawesi island, with thousands more missing and presumed dead.

