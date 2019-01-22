Uptick in demand lifts chana futures by 0.30%

Chana prices rose 0.30 per cent to Rs 4,314 per in futures market Tuesday as participants raised bets amid strong demand from dal mills in the spot market.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in far-month April up by Rs 13, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 4,314 per with an open interest of 13,240 lots.

Similarly, the commodity for delivery in March contracts was trading higher by Rs 9, or 0.21 per cent to Rs 4,267 per in 42,070 lots.

Analysts attributed the sharp rise in chana futures prices to increased positions built up by traders due to upsurge in demand from dal mills in the physical market against restricted supplies from producing regions.

