JeM claiming responsibility of Pulwama attack raises questions over role of ISI, says US expert

The (JeM) claiming responsibility of Thursday's terrorist attack in has raised questions over the role of the spy agency, ISI, in the gruesome strike, a former CIA and South Asian expert here said.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in JK's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber from Pakistan-based JeM terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in district, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

The JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from

"The self-proclaimed involvement of JeM in the attack raises serious questions about the role of the in supporting the masterminds of this operation," Bruce Riedel, a former CIA analyst, told

The terrorist attack, which has direct footprints inside Pakistan, poses the first major challenges to Imran Khan, said Riedel, who is now a scholar at the think-tank.

"This will be a real challenge for Imran Khan, the first serious challenge of his administration," he said.

Former to the US, Husain Haqqani, said Pakistan "would have to act against the JeM".

