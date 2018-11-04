The British says Heywood, who ran the country's until forced him to step down, has died of He was 56.

British said Heywood, who died early Sunday, "worked tirelessly to serve our country." She called his death "a huge loss to British public life."



As Cabinet secretary, oversaw Britain's bureaucracy. That made him a powerful figure, though little known outside the Whitehall district.

said had advised politicians of right and left, and "none of us had the faintest idea what his were.

He was just the perfect civil servant." The government announced Oct. 24 that was retiring to fight his and granted him the title Lord Heywood of Whitehall.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)