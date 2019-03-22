Jet Airways' lenders may acquire substantial stake in airline till new promoters come in:Sources

Lenders of are likely to pick up a substantial stake in the debt-laden till a new promoter is roped in, sources said.

The process of getting a new promoter on board is likely to take another two to three months and once that happens, the banks would offload their stakes, they added.

The State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders is working on a resolution plan for the cash-strapped for the last five months. The full has a debt burden of more than Rs 8,200 crore and needs to make repayments worth up to Rs 1,700 crore by March end.

Sources said lenders of might pick up a substantial stake in the airline, a move that would provide comfort in the interim period till new promoters come in.

Current promoters of Jet Airways have to exit before a new investor can be roped in. The entry of new promoter is unlikely before two to three months, one of the sources said.

The lenders would ultimately sell their stake in Jet Airways to the new promoters as and when they are roped in, they added.

Jet Airways holds 51 per cent stake while Gulf carrier has 24 per cent shareholding in the airline, which has been in operation for over 25 years.

Earlier this week, SBI along with Civil Secretary and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister apprised about the developments at Jet Airways. The is flying just about a third of its fleet, defaulting on interest payments and delaying salaries to pilots.

The lenders are trying to revive the carrier by change in management as they feel collapse of the would not be good for consumers as well as competition in the industry. They have also decided against taking through insolvency process.

On Tuesday, Jet Airways' pilots' union threatened to stop flying from April 1 if their salaries were not paid by March 31.

Earlier this week, the of Civil (DGCA) said there may be "further attrition" of flights "in coming weeks".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)