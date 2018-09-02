Jet Airways starts Vadodara-Indore daily direct flight

) Private carrier Jet Airways commenced Sunday its to from here in

With the launch of these services, the number of flights operated from the here now stands at 23 per day.

The introduction of the Vadodara- flight is a part of the Jet Airways' plans to roll out 28 new services this month to cater to the rising demand for domestic and international travel in emerging cities.

said budget carrier is also set to expand its operations from here with a flight to Hyderabad, starting September 15.

had announced Wednesday that it will start 28 new flights, including from to and this month.

The flights include nine "industry first" routes such as those connecting Indore with and Vadodara, it had said.

These new services would promote travel and stimulate business activities, especially for small and medium enterprises located in and around and Jodhpur, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)