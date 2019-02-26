Jharkhand CM salutes IAF for air strikes on terror camps

Chief Minister Raghubar Das Tuesday saluted the gallantry of the for carrying out air strikes on terror camps in

"I salute the Indian Air Forces bravery. This is new and now terrorism will not be tolerated," an official release said quoting Das.

Terrorists and their protectors would not be forgiven, he said.

"After todays action, it has been proved that the country is in safe hands under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Das said.

In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)