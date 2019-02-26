India successfully test-fires two Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles

India Tuesday successfully test-fired two indigenously developed Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air (QRSAM) from a test range off Odisha coast, officials said.

The trials were conducted by the and Development Organisation (DRDO) from 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, defence sources said.

Describing the launch as "fully successful", a DRDO said all the mission objectives were met during the trial.

The two were tested for different altitude and conditions. The test flights successfully demonstrated the robust control, aerodynamics, propulsion, structural performance and high manoeuvring capabilities thus proving the design configuration.

"Radars, Electro Optical Systems, and other stations have tracked the and monitored through the entire flights. All the mission objectives have been met," a defence statement said.

congratulated the DRDO for the achievement.

"Smt @nsitharaman congratulates @DRDO_India and the Defence Industry for successful test-firing of two indigenously-developed Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missiles(QRSAM). The missile have radars with search on move capability. The project was sanctioned by the govt in July 2014," her office tweeted.

also congratulated the DRDO for the success.

"Congratulate @DRDO_India for successful test flight of quick-reaction surface-to-air missile off the coast of #Odisha. It will help in strengthening Indian Armys strike capability and nations military might," he said on twitter.

The state-of-the-art missile with a strike range of 30 km is capable of engaging multiple targets. The all-weather weapon system is capable of tracking and firing with precision, said a DRDO source.

This was third developmental trial conducted by the DRDO for the

The first trial was conducted on June 4, 2017 and the last was on July 14, 2018. Both the tests were conducted successfully from the same base.

