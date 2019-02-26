JUST IN
15 students, woman injured after bus capsizes

Press Trust of India 

Fifteen school students and a woman sustained minor injuries when the bus they were travelling capsized and fell into a pit near Karuppagounden Pudur village Tuesday, police said.

The mishap occurred when the driver of the state transport corporation bus suddenly veered to the left to avoid a moped rider, lost control of the vehicle, which then capsized and fell into a pit.

All the injured were taken to the Sathyamangalam government hospital, where they were treated and discharged, police said.

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 18:00 IST

