15 students, woman injured after bus capsizes

-
ALSO READ
UP: Tanker driver thrashed by mob after vehicle rams into house
Youth, part of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' procession, dragged, killed by cab driver
Truck turns turtle as driver tries to flee scene after hitting three; 2 dead
Truck driver disappears with cigarettes worth Rs 5 crore
Taxi driver arrested for killing another cabbie in Jehangirpuri
-
Fifteen school students and a woman sustained minor injuries when the bus they were travelling capsized and fell into a pit near Karuppagounden Pudur village Tuesday, police said.
The mishap occurred when the driver of the state transport corporation bus suddenly veered to the left to avoid a moped rider, lost control of the vehicle, which then capsized and fell into a pit.
All the injured were taken to the Sathyamangalam government hospital, where they were treated and discharged, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU