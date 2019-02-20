Jharkhand Speaker upholds merger of six JVM MLAs with BJP

Assembly Dinesh Oraon Wednesday said he found the merger of six JVM MLAs with the four years ago legal, while rejecting the petition of Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) demanding their disqualification under the 10th Schedule.

The ruling came after JVM and the partys filed the petition with the saying these MLAs had fought the 2014 assembly elections on JVM tickets and attracted disqualification from the House under the 10th schedule.

Prima facie, on February 10, 2015, it was found that the merger by the six MLAs with the was legal and they were allowed to sit with the (ruling) BJP, a with the state told quoting the speakers ruling.

After the subsequent hearing on the petition, the said he went through all the legal points and found that their merger with the was as per the law.

The six MLAs are; (Land & Revenue Minister), Randhir Kumar Singh (Agriculture Minister), Naveen Jaiswal, Ganesh Ganju, and

Along with their supporters, the six JVM legislators had joined the BJP on February 11, 2015 and sought from the speaker to allot them separate seats with the ruling party in the House as they merged with the BJP along with 2/3rd of the members.

Marandi, who headed the BJP-led NDA after was carved out from on November 15, 2000, later quit the BJP and floated JVM.

The state saw rise and fall of nine governments in quick succession before the tenth government was formed under Chief Minister on December 28, 2014, becoming the first government to complete more than four years in office.

