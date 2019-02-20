ONGC's Rajahmundry unit bags environmental excellence award

: Rajahmundry has bagged the Energy and Foundation Global Clean Awards-2019 for sustained efforts in pursuit of Swachh Bharat Mission as envisioned by Narendra Modi, the company said Wednesday.

Rajahmundry, in recognition of its environmental management excellence, was presented the award at a function in New Delhi, a release said.

It has also received Platinum Award under Apex Excellence Award 2018 from Apex Foundation for excellence in environmental management in Petroleum Sector.

The foundation is an NGO working for promoting economic development.

lauded the efforts of the Rajahmundry unit and complimented the team led by D M R Sekhar for bagging the awards.

