Jind bypolls: Digvijay Chautala of JJP leading

The candidate of the month-old Jannayak Janata Party, Chautala, was leading over his nearest BJP rival Krishan Middha, as per early trends available for the high-stakes bypoll in

As per early trends available after counting of votes at the end of third of the total 13 rounds, Chautala was leading over Middha by margin of nearly 1,900 votes.

Congress' senior leader and bypoll candidate was at third spot.The available trends did not bring good for main opposition INLD, which held the seat, as the party candidate was trailing.

Counting of votes for the bypoll began here Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

The counting began at 8 am and results are expected to be out by afternoon, officials here said.

Twenty-one candidates, including two women, had contested the bypoll, which were held on January 28.

A healthy voter turnout of 75.77 per cent was reported in the by-election to the assembly constituency, dubbed as a prestige battle for the ruling BJP, the and the (INLD) ahead of the parliamentary and assembly polls.

The bypoll is also important for the newly-floated (JJP), which was formed after a split in the main opposition INLD.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of Hari Chan Middha, whose son recently joined the BJP and contested as the saffron party's had represented twice.

The fielded its senior leader and sitting MLA from Kaithal constituency The INLD banked on Umed Singh Redhu to retain the seat.

The JJP put its weight behind Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party last month.

(LSP), which is led by BJP's rebel Raj Kumar Saini, had also entered the fray and fielded its candidate.

The bypoll was held just months ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in making it even more important.

Arch rivals BJP, Congress, INLD and JJP are eyeing the results as a self-assessment exercise ahead of Lok Sabha polls this year.

The high-stake election is considered a referendum on the and also a semi-final ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

