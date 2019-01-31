Digvijay Chautala manages early lead in Jind assembly bypoll

(JJP) candidate Chautala is leading over other candidates after the first two rounds of counting on Thursday for the assembly seat in

Chautala got nearly 8,000 votes and was followed by the and candidates with over 6,550 and nearly 4,000 votes, respectively.

was trailing at the third position after the first two rounds.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which had won the seat in the last two elections, was trailing in the ffifth position with over 1,350 votes, behind the (LSP) which had over 1,750 votes.

Voting for the bye-election took place on January 28 with nearly 76 per cent of the 1.72 lakh voters exercising their franchise in the multi-cornered contest.

The test was for all four major parties in the fray -- the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, INLD and the newly launched as both and Assembly elections were to be held later in 2019.

Apart from Chautala and Surjewala, the fate of Krishan Lal Middha (BJP) and Umed Singh (INLD) will also be decided.

The bye-election was necessitated after the death of two-time Hari Chand Middha, whose son is in the fray on a BJP ticket.

--IANS

js/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)