Jio, BSNL drive telecom subscriber growth to 120.5 cr in Feb

The country's telecom subscriber base grew marginally to 120.5 crore on account of a net addition of customers by Reliance and state-owned BSNL, according to data published by telecom regulator Trai on Thursday.

Both Reliance and jointly added a net of 86.39 lakh mobile subscribers but the rest of the telecom operators jointly lost a net of 69.93 with Idea losing the biggest chunk of mobile connections, as per the data.

The number of telecom subscribers in increased to 120.54 crore at the end of February from 120.37 crore in January, according to the Telecom Monthly Subscriber Report released by the (Trai).

The sector, dominated by wireless connection, recorded an increase in the mobile services subscriber base to 118.36 crore in February from 118.19 crore in January.

Reliance alone added 77.93 lakh customers, taking its total subscriber base to 29.7 crore at the end of February. According to a television commercial of the company, it has crossed 30 crore customer base now.

added around 9 lakh new mobile customers, taking its total subscriber base to 11.62 crore in February.

" is the only operator other than Jio that has gained customers. Our performance shows that customers have faith in BSNL. We are able to compete and gain customers with our much-improved network. In our endeavour to provide service, all our officers and employees are together," BSNL said.

The state-run firm is competing in the market with network, while all other operators are loaded with spectrum for It has requested the government for the allocation of spectrum for through an equity infusion in 2017. The government is yet to take final decision.

The country's biggest Idea lost 57.87 lakh mobile subscribers, reducing its total customer base to 40.93 crore in February. It was followed by Tata Teleservices that lost 11.47 lakh mobile customers, lost 49,896 subscribers, MTNL 4,652 and 3,611 subscribers.

Fixed-line connections in the country declined marginally with BSNL losing about one lakh connections. Private operators Bharti and gained 42,456 and 17,563 fixed-line customers, respectively, in February.

The subscriber base in the country grew 1.89 per cent to over 55 crore from 54 crore during the period.

The connections dominated the segment with 53.1 subscribers in February.

led the market with 29.72 crore customers. It was followed by Bharti with 11.21 crore customers, 11 crore, BSNL 2.1 crore and and with 21.7 lakh broadband subscribers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)