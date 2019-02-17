Jitendra Singh wins 50 km event in national race walking meet

Singh Rathore of won the gruelling 50 km event Sunday in the 6th Open National Race Walking Championship here.

Rathore won the race in a time of 4:23:23.00, pushing of (4:24:21.00) to second place.

Haryana's took the third place in a time of 4:30:49.00.

Rathore's winning time was way off qualification mark, pegged at 3:59:00.

In the 10 km boys category, of Uttarakhand won the first prize, followed by Junaid (Haryana) and Barman Ali (UP) in second and third place respectively.

Panwar finished the race in a time of 43:19.00 while the girls winner Rogi Patel achieved a timing of 53:38.00.

The girls 10 km event saw Rogi Patel of Uttarakhand walk away with the top honours. Suvarna of and Punjab's finished second and third.

Results: Men 50 km: 1. Singh Rathore (Rajasthan) 4:23:23.00, 2. (Haryana) (4:24:21.00), 3. (Haryana) 4:30:49.00.

Boys 10 km: 1. (Uttarakhand) 43:19.00, 2. Junaid (Haryana) 43:32.00, 3. Barman Ali (UP) 44:50.00.

Girls 10 km: 1. Rogi Patel (Uttarakhand) 53:38.00, 2. Suvarna Kapase (Madhya Pradesh) 55:36.00, 3. (Punjab) 57:00.00.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)