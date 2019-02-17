JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Life sentence to man for killing accomplice during robbery bid

Pulwama attack: CRPF cautions people against fake pics aimed at spreading hatred
Business Standard

Jitendra Singh wins 50 km event in national race walking meet

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Jitendra Singh Rathore of Rajasthan won the gruelling 50 km event Sunday in the 6th Open National Race Walking Championship here.

Rathore won the race in a time of 4:23:23.00, pushing Joshi Sagar of Gujarat (4:24:21.00) to second place.

Haryana's Pawan Kumar took the third place in a time of 4:30:49.00.

Rathore's winning time was way off the World Championship qualification mark, pegged at 3:59:00.

In the 10 km boys category, Suraj Panwar of Uttarakhand won the first prize, followed by Junaid (Haryana) and Barman Ali (UP) in second and third place respectively.

Panwar finished the race in a time of 43:19.00 while the girls winner Rogi Patel achieved a timing of 53:38.00.

The girls 10 km event saw Rogi Patel of Uttarakhand walk away with the top honours. Suvarna of Madhya Pradesh and Punjab's Gurpreet Kaur finished second and third.

Results: Men 50 km: 1. Jitendra Singh Rathore (Rajasthan) 4:23:23.00, 2. Joshi Sagar (Haryana) (4:24:21.00), 3. Pawan Kumar (Haryana) 4:30:49.00.

Boys 10 km: 1. Suraj Panwar (Uttarakhand) 43:19.00, 2. Junaid (Haryana) 43:32.00, 3. Barman Ali (UP) 44:50.00.

Girls 10 km: 1. Rogi Patel (Uttarakhand) 53:38.00, 2. Suvarna Kapase (Madhya Pradesh) 55:36.00, 3. Gurpreet Kaur (Punjab) 57:00.00.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 17 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements