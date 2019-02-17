Jitendra Singh wins 50 km event in national race walking meet

-
ALSO READ
People politicising Amritsar train mishap should be ashamed: Navjot Kaur Sidhu
Cong betraying the youths of Rajasthan: Rajendra Rathore
Former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur acquitted by HC in daughter's death case
Capt Amarinder is like father to Sidhu: Navjot Kaur
Former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur acquitted in her daughter's murder case
-
Jitendra Singh Rathore of Rajasthan won the gruelling 50 km event Sunday in the 6th Open National Race Walking Championship here.
Rathore won the race in a time of 4:23:23.00, pushing Joshi Sagar of Gujarat (4:24:21.00) to second place.
Haryana's Pawan Kumar took the third place in a time of 4:30:49.00.
Rathore's winning time was way off the World Championship qualification mark, pegged at 3:59:00.
In the 10 km boys category, Suraj Panwar of Uttarakhand won the first prize, followed by Junaid (Haryana) and Barman Ali (UP) in second and third place respectively.
Panwar finished the race in a time of 43:19.00 while the girls winner Rogi Patel achieved a timing of 53:38.00.
The girls 10 km event saw Rogi Patel of Uttarakhand walk away with the top honours. Suvarna of Madhya Pradesh and Punjab's Gurpreet Kaur finished second and third.
Results: Men 50 km: 1. Jitendra Singh Rathore (Rajasthan) 4:23:23.00, 2. Joshi Sagar (Haryana) (4:24:21.00), 3. Pawan Kumar (Haryana) 4:30:49.00.
Boys 10 km: 1. Suraj Panwar (Uttarakhand) 43:19.00, 2. Junaid (Haryana) 43:32.00, 3. Barman Ali (UP) 44:50.00.
Girls 10 km: 1. Rogi Patel (Uttarakhand) 53:38.00, 2. Suvarna Kapase (Madhya Pradesh) 55:36.00, 3. Gurpreet Kaur (Punjab) 57:00.00.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU