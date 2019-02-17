Israel, Palestine condemn Pulwama attack, express condolences

and Palestine have both condemned the "abhorrent" and "heinous" terrorist attack in and Kashmir and expressed their condolences.

Forty CRPF soldiers were killed and five others critically injured when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into their bus on Thursday.

The Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of 78 vehicles that was on its way from to

Palestinian in his messages to and said that the Palestinians are "saddened by the tragic attack... and on this painful occasion, they express condemnation of this terrorist attack".

"On this painful occasion, we condemn this abhorrent act and we offer condolences to you, your people, your government and the families of the victims. We express our alliance and solidarity with you and your people. May god have mercy on the victims and their families," Abbas wrote in his letter to Modi.

Israeli expressed solidarity with his Indian counterpart Modi, saying the Jewish nation stood behind after the "heinous" terror attack.

"To my dear friend, of @narendramodi, we stand with you, the security forces and the people of following this heinous terrorist attack.

"We send our condolences to the families of the victims," the Israeli Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Netanyahu, who was scheduled to meet Modi on February 11 but postponed due to other international engagements, is still looking for a convenient date to travel to before April 9 elections in

Meanwhile, people from the Indian community in took out a candle light march on Saturday and stood in silence for two minutes to honour the Indian soldiers.

"Our tolerance has been interpreted as a sign of weakness. We should learn from the Israelis and teach the perpetrators of this heinous crime a strong lesson," Ravi Soma, of Israel-Telengana Association, said.

"Indians living in Israel are quite agitated and demand our government to punish Pakistan's ISI and its terror groups," Soma said.

Some 40 Indians from Telengana, most of them working in Israel as caregivers, gathered in near and held a prayer meeting followed by a candle march waving Indian national flag.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)