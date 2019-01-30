JK admin grants Rs 50 lakh award money to meritorious students

The and Governor's administration Wednesday granted Rs 50 lakh award money to over 400 meritorious class 10 and 12 students of the state board, officials said.

The School Department will award Rs 15,000 each to 99 meritorious class 12 pass students of division and 100 such students from the division, an said.

Similarly, Rs 10,000 each will be granted to 98 and 100 class 10 pass students from the and divisions respectively, he said.

The money will be sent through direct benefit transfer mode, the said.

Meanwhile, the state's School Department granted scholarship of Rs 3.5 lakh in favour of 12 cadets of the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun who hail from Jammu and Kashmir, the said.

