JK guv expresses grief over death of police officer in Kulgam encounter

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday expressed grief over the death of a police officer in an encounter in Kulgam district on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aman Thakur, an army jawan and two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in the encounter in Turigam area of south Kashmir district.

Malik has expressed grief over the loss of life of the officer killed in the encounter and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul, a spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan said.

He said the governor also expressed sympathy and solidarity with family members of Thakur.

Malik also wished speedy recovery to the security personnel injured during the encounter, the spokesperson said.

Several security personnel, including an army major and two soldiers, were injured in the operation which was carried out on a specific information in the village to flush out hiding terrorists.

First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 19:25 IST

