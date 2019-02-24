JUST IN
Business Standard

Three dead in accident inChhota Udepur district of Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Three persons were killed in a hit-and-run incident in Chhota Udepur district of Gujarat Sunday, police said.

The victims were heading for their hometown Pavi Jetpur on a motorcycle after attending a friend's wedding at Halol when a speeding truck hit them near Bodeli.

The truck driver escaped after hitting the bike, said an official of the Bodeli police station.

"While two persons died on the spot, another died at a hospital at Bodeli," the official said.

The deceased were identified as Arun Tadvi (18), Mukesh Tadvi (28) and Rohan Tadvi (22).

First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 19:25 IST

