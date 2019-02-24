Three dead in accident inChhota Udepur district of Gujarat

Three persons were killed in a hit-and-run incident in Udepur district of Sunday, police said.

The victims were heading for their hometown Pavi Jetpur on a motorcycle after attending a friend's wedding at Halol when a speeding truck hit them near Bodeli.

The escaped after hitting the bike, said an of the station.

"While two persons died on the spot, another died at a hospital at Bodeli," the said.

The deceased were identified as (18), Mukesh Tadvi (28) and (22).

