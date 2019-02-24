Three dead in accident inChhota Udepur district of Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Guj: Girl attempts suicide along with friend after being raped
Sixty Brahminy ducks found dead in Bharuch district, Gujarat
Taken a giant leap with 'Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka': Director
'Statue of Unity' illegal, meant for publicity: Ex Guj CM
Chinese tiles overtaking Indian natural marble industry
-
Three persons were killed in a hit-and-run incident in Chhota Udepur district of Gujarat Sunday, police said.
The victims were heading for their hometown Pavi Jetpur on a motorcycle after attending a friend's wedding at Halol when a speeding truck hit them near Bodeli.
The truck driver escaped after hitting the bike, said an official of the Bodeli police station.
"While two persons died on the spot, another died at a hospital at Bodeli," the official said.
The deceased were identified as Arun Tadvi (18), Mukesh Tadvi (28) and Rohan Tadvi (22).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU