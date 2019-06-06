JK sets up panels aimed at spreading environmental awareness among students

The government has set up official panels to implement and monitor the Centre's scheme aimed at spreading environmental awareness among children.

The scheme was formulated by the Union Ministry of Environment, in 2001-02 to build up cadres of young children working for environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Then NGC scheme is implemented through eco-clubs set up in schools registered as NGC members, said officials.

The state-level panel will comprise secretaries of the departments of Forest, Environment and Ecology, School Education, the state's conservator of forests and the Environment, Ecology & Department director besides the member of the State Board (SPCB), said an official statement.

The district-level panels will have the respective district development commissioners, divisional forest officers, chief medical officers, SPCB district officer and the chief officer, said the order issued by

The programme exposes school children to in-depth field experiences and provides them opportunities to convert their ideas into creative action, they added.

This programme seeks to redirect the consciousness of students towards environment friendly attitudes and actions and goes beyond schools, promoting school-society interactions to sensitize the society, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)