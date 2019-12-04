A luxe upgrade: JLR drives in new sedan XE, price starts from Rs 4.94 mn

-
ALSO READ
JLR sales increase 5% in July at 37,945 units; China market improves
Jaguar wants to accelerate growth as it completes 10 years in India
Jaguar Land rover reports 12.2% dip in global sales at 42,370 units in May
Jaguar launches 2019 edition of Discovery starting at Rs 75.18 lakh
Govt should stop terming luxury cars sin goods, reduce GST burden: JLR
-
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday launched the updated version of its luxury sedan XE in India with price starting at Rs 4.94 million (ex-showroom).
Available in the S and SE trims, the new Jaguar XE is offered with turbocharged petrol and diesel powertrain options.
"The New Jaguar XE is an illustration of how enhancements in its design, technology and driving dynamics can rewrite the rules," Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.
The company is confident that Jaguar fans and discerning customers will be delighted with the latest offering, he added.
The model comes with various features including air quality sensor, connected navigation system among others.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU