Jodie Foster's mother Evelyn dies at 90

Evelyn "Brandy" Foster, mother and manager of actor Foster, has died. She was 90.

According to Variety, Evelyn passed away on May 13 at her home from complications related to dementia.

"Evelyn was without a doubt the strongest person her family has ever met, a champion, a fighter, full of fire and love. No one could beat her style, all five feet tall with naturally 'corkscrew' hair. Her family will remember those dimple smiles and big hugs and well-placed four-letter words. No one messed with Nana, an original like no other. May she live in all of us forever," her family said in a statement.

Apart from her daughter Jodie, Evelyn managed her son Buddy career as well. He featured in the 1968-71 CBS series "Mayberry RFD".

She is also survived by daughters and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)