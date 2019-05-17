Robert Pattinson in talks to play Batman

British is in negotiations to play in and Matt Reeves' upcoming film on the Caped

The superhero drama begins pre-production soon and the filming is expected to start by the end of 2019 or early 2020.

According to Variety, Pattinson, 33, is topping the list of the contenders to play Batman, after Ben Affleck quit the job post the release of "Justice League".

Affleck, who played the character in three Warner Bros-DC film -- " v Superman: Dawn of Justice", "Suicide Squad" and "Justice League"-- was also suppose to helm "The Batman". came on board as the after his exit.

If the deal is closed, will be the youngest to play in the movies.

has not yet made any formal announcement regarding Pattinson's casting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)