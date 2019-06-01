Joshi seeks oppn cooperation in smooth conduct of LS session

Seekingoppositions cooperation in the smooth conduct of the upcoming session, newly appointed Saturday said the government was ready for discussion on any issue.

The first session of the 17th will be held from June 17 to July 26, with the regular budget to be presented on July 5.

"I request all the opposition parties, people have given unprecedented mandate in favour of and the BJP. For five years lets successfully conduct the sessions and discuss on issues.

The government is ready for discussion on any issue," Joshi said.

Speaking to reporters on his visit to the city after taking over as minister, he said it is common belief that in the there should be debates, discussions and not disruptions.

"So following the peoples mandate lets all work together- is our request to all the opposition parties. In the days to come we will call a meeting in this regard, so I seek their cooperation," Joshi said.

He pointed out that there are four ministers from in the Modi cabinet and they would meet once in 15 days and discuss on related issues and follow up.

"We want to protect the interest of thats our decision," he said, adding that the big result to the BJP led by Modi was a huge responsibility, "as expectations of people are very high."



members-- Pralhad Joshi, D V Sadananda Gowda (Chemical and Fertilizer) and (MoS Railway) were inducted into the ministry Thursday, apart from Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance), who is a from the state.

Responding to a question on the water issue, he said both Karnataka and governments have sought clarification and have appealed to the on the matter.

"... let call an all party meeting and legal experts, if they want notification, we will participate in it.

Legal experts, who had represented Karnataka, had earlier said since both states have filed an appeal, it cannot be done. But if experts say it is possible, let's try, we have no objection," he said.

tribunal had delivered its verdict allocating 13.5 tmcft of water to Karnataka.

As all three riparian states (Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra) have sought clarifications from the tribunal on its final judgment and as states have also gone to the Supreme Court against it, the Centre has refused to notify the tribunals verdict citing legalities.

When pointed out that a BJP government was in power in Goa, Joshi said parties in the states would take a stand for their state.

Earlier too governments were there at the centre at and here, he said.

"Mahadayi issue did not crop up after Modi came or Pralhad Joshi," he said.

Asked if the would intervene and solve the issue at this stage, Joshi, without giving any direct response, blamed the for taking the matter to the tribunal.

The minister, who also holds the coal department portfolio, said there would not be any shortage in supply of coal.

"...there is minimum stock of 15-16 days everywhere, whatever demand comes that will be supplied," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)