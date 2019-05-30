Angadi: Politician-cum-educationist and now a first-time minister

Suresh Angadi, a four-time member of from constituency, is also an educationist whose institutions offer courses in commerce, science, computer science, business administration



and engineering.

Angadi belongs to the dominant Lingayat community, who form the core electoral base of BJP, particularly in north

He has always maintained his popularity graph high as he never saw defeat ever since he took a plunge into electoral in 2004.

In his first election, he defeated candidate Amarsinh Patil, son of veteran and freedom fighter Vasant

Five years later, in 2009 election, Angadi once again defeated Patil.

In 2014, decided to field another popular leader against Angadi but riding on the Modi wave, he defeated her too.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election, he defeated candidate V S Sadhunnavar.

63-year-old Angadi, a commerce graduate who also did a course in law, started his political career actively in 1996 when he was made the district vice In 2001, he was nominated as the district of

Three years after rising to the post of district president, Angadi was given ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election by the

Without missing a chance, he emerged as a giant killer by defeating Congress candidate and the then sitting

The BJP leader who hailed from an agricultural family in KK Koppa village near was born to Somawwa and Channabasappa Angadi in 1053.

In 2008, four years after his election to Lok Sabha, he set up the Education Foundation as he was 'immensely influenced by Swami Vivekananda', says the SAEF about its

The BJP leader always maintained cordial relations with the BJP strongman and state B S Yeddyurappa without facing any hindrance to secure ticket and support to win the successive elections successfully.

Unlike a few other MPs, Angadi maintained a distance from controversies, except for a few tweets about the 'gau rakshaks', which he had removed.

