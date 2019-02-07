Journalist among eight charge-sheeted in terror case

The Jammu and Police has filed a charge sheet against eight people, including Aasif Sultan, for allegedly harbouring militants and conspiring with banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, officials said on Thursday.

Police had registered a case after militants had escaped from a residential area of Batmaloo in August last year after firing indiscriminately at a police searching party. had died in the attack.

Besides the journalist, police also charge-sheeted Mohammed Shafeeq Bhat, Waseem Khan, and Shazia under various sections, including those relating to murder, of the Ranbir Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Three absconding, active militants of -- Abbas Sheikh, and -- have been named in the charge sheet.

The Jammu and Police has secured prosecution sanctions under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against all the accused named in the charge sheet.

During preliminary investigation, the involvement of and was established in harbouring the militants in Bhat's house.

They were arrested and thoroughly questioned to unearth the conspiracy during which the identity of the escaped militants was ascertained as Umar Rashid, and -- belonging to

Khan, during interrogation, also mentioned that the group of militants was involved in snatching of weapons from Dalgate area on May 17 last year.

He also named Aasif Sultan, Bilal Ahmed Bhat, an employee of Government Medical College, and Shazia as over ground workers of terror group.

Shazia, during her questioning, also gave a statement on the involvement of all the five persons, including the journalist, in various terror activities.

Shazia further alleged that the scribe was a key of Hizbul Mujahideen and a close associate of wanted terrorist Abbas Sheikh, who she claimed had stayed with him at his Srinagar house on earlier occasions.

At her instance, police conducted raids at Sultan's house and recovered 17 letterheads of the banned terror group.

Police has recorded statement of some independent witnesses before a in which role of all the five accused has been established.

Police alleged that the was involved in various terror activities. "During investigation, account of Sultan was perused which revealed that the accused is circulating and propagating messages of banned Hizbul Mujahideen outfit."



The charge sheet comes three weeks after the Committee to Protect Journalists, a global organisation advocating press freedom, had appealed to Jammu and to release Sultan.

In a letter to Malik, the CPJ had advocated releasing the journalist, who works for a weekly newspaper, and said "freedom of the press is a vital tenet of democracy and a proud part of India's history. We urge you to use the authority vested in you as of to help immediately ensure that is released and that the charges against him are dropped".

The had approached sessions court for a bail which was rejected. Under UAPA, police is supposed to file a charge sheet within six months after arresting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)