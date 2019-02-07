Fire breaks out in Noida hospital; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in Metro Hospitals and in on Thursday, trapping several people inside the multi-storeyed building, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

Nagar District B N Singh said more than 60 people were inside the hospital when the incident occurred. He said all were safe.

"More than 40 patients have been shifted to Metro's another hospital," Singh said.

Around 10 fire tenders were rushed to spot and the situation was brought under control, fire department officials said.

A at the spot said the reason behind the incident was suspected to be due to short circuit.

Another said the fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital around noon.

The hospital authorities did not respond to repeated calls and text messages.

Staffers tried to help patients out of the building in Noida, a suburban town in on the outskirts of the national capital.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the building in Sector 12. People stood on ledges and on balconies as rescuers tried to reach them by smashing glass window panes.

