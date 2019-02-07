FIFA rankings: India slips out of top 100 in latest charts

The Indian football team Thursday slipped out of the top 100 in the latest rankings following their back to back group league defeats during the AFC Asian Cup in the UAE.

slumped six places to be ranked 103 with 1219 points in the rankings released Thursday.

also dropped out of the top 16 in the AFC rankings, plummeting to 18th.

had crashed out of the Asian Cup after losing to UAE and Bahrain, despite thrashing 4-1 in their opening group to make a good start to their campaign.

Following India's exit, stepped down from his role as

The country will now need to play friendlies in March against higher-ranked countries to improve its ranking ahead of the draw of the second round of World Cup Qualifiers, which is likely to be held in April.

India had regained its place in the top-100 in March last year, after breaking the top 100 bracket for the first time in 21 years in 2017.

India best ranking is the 94th place attained in February 1996.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)