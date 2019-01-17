Journalist murder case: Sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief, 3 others Thursday; security stepped up

Security has been reinforced in ahead of the pronouncement of quantum of sentence for Sacha chief Singh and three others convicted in the murder of

A special court in Panchkula will pronounce the quantum of sentence through video conference on Thursday.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Panchkula and -- headquarters of the Sacha sect headed by self-styled godman Singh -- and other parts of to maintain law and order situation, officials said.

Security has also been stepped up outside the complex with police putting up barricades on roads leading to the court.

The convicts -- and three others -- will appear through video conference when the quantum of punishment will be pronounced.

The court had Wednesday accepted the Haryana government's plea seeking appearance of the Sacha through video conference during the pronouncement of quantum of sentence in the murder case.

The had said the movement of the could lead to a law and order situation. The 51-year-old Sirsa-based is currently serving a 20-year-prison term in for raping two of his women followers.

The three other convicts -- Kuldeep Singh, Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal -- are lodged in

On January 11, had convicted Ram Rahim and three others in the 2002 murder case.

Ram Rahim and the three others had appeared through video conference when the court convicted them.

All the four were convicted under section 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal were also convicted under the Arms Act.

The minimum punishment under section 302 is life imprisonment and the maximum is death sentence.

The family of the slain journalist had demanded capital punishment for the guilty.

The journalist was shot dead outside his house in October 2002 in Haryana's after his newspaper published a letter alleging sexual exploitation of women by Ram Rahim.

Ram Rahim was named as the main conspirator in the case.

Chhatrapati's family had approached the and in 2003, seeking transfer of the case to the The investigation was later handed over to the CBI which filed the charge sheet in July2007.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)