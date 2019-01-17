Probe against ISIS-inspired group: NIA carries out searches in western UP, Punjab

The NIA Thursday carried out searches at eight places in western and in connection with its probe against an ISIS-inspired group, which was allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government installations, in and other parts of north

The agency has arrested 12 people in this connection since December 26 last year.

The fresh raids come five days after the (NIA) arrested (24) from Hapur on January 12.

The NIA said that searches were being conducted based on inputs from interrogation of the people arrested for allegedly being part of 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam' module of global terrorist group

The agency had earlier said it had seized a locally made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers besides recovering 25 kg of explosive material -- Potassium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate and Sulphur.

The group had allegedly purchased remote-controlled cars and to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled improvised

Besides, the NIA had also seized steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, SIM cards, 3 laptops, knife, sword, ISIS-related literature during the searches conducted earlier.

