Steve Carell to headline Netflix comedy series 'Space Force'

is set to star in Netflix's new comedy series "Space Force".

The series is inspired by US Donald Trump's idea for a as the sixth branch of the military.

The show has been co-created by and his "The Office" showrunner Greg Daniels, the streaming giant said in a statement.

The official logline of the series read, "Workplace comedy centred around the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services... "



On Twitter, also shared a brief video teaser that set the scene for the upcoming show.

"On June 18, 2018, the announced the creation of a 6th major division of the Armed Forces," captions in the video.

"The goal of the new branch is 'to defend satellites from attack' and 'perform other space-related tasks'... or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out," it added.

In addition to headlining the show, will also executive produce while Daniel will be the showrunner.

3 Arts' Howard Klein, will also serve as

Carell most recently featured in drug drama "Beautiful Boy", alongside Timothee Chalamet, and Adam McKay's political satire "Vice". He will be next seen in "Welcome to Marwen".

