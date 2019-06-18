Om Birla--From Kota MP to LS Speaker

The BJP-led NDA's nominee for the Speaker, --a two-time MP from Rajasthan-- is a relative newcomer for the post traditionally held by seniors.

A surprise pick, Birla's name, sources said, was proposed by himself for the post.The is considered to be close to both Modi and

Starting his political journey as a student leader, the 57 year old has also been elected to assembly for three consecutive terms in 2003, 2008 and 2013.

Birla, who won his first election in 2014 and was again elected this year from Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi seat. He defeated Congress's Ramnarayan Meena with a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes in the Kota-Bundi seat in the recently concluded

A conscientious parliamentarian, Birla has registered a 86 per cent average attendance in the House, has asked 671 questions, participated in 163 debates and introduced six private member's bills during the 16th Lok Sabha.

For 12 years since 1991, Birla was a key in Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha as at state level first and then the vice- at the national level.

He is a member of the Standing in Parliament, member of and Consultative Committee for

Birla will succeed eight-term MP as the Speaker, a post traditionally held by senior MPs.

However, this will not be for the first time a relative newcomer will hold the position. In 1996, TDP leader CM Balayogi was also a two-time MP when he was elected as the LS and after his death in a helicopter crash in 2002, leaders and the first-time MP was appointed to the position.

