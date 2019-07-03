Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways call off strike

Punjab Roadways' contractual employees called off their strike on Wednesday after being assured of a meeting with the transport minister, a day after launching a three-day agitation to press for regularisation of jobs and increase of salary.

More than 4,000 contractual employees went on strike at several bus depots in the state, including in Ludhiana and Amritsar, on Tuesday, resulting in over 1,500 buses staying off the roads and causing inconvenience to passengers.

The strike was called off Wednesday after the protesters were assured of a meeting with state Transport Minister Razia Sultana next week to look into their demands.

"We today withdrew our strike after assurances were given to us that the transport minister will meet us on July 9 at Chandigarh," Resham Singh, president of the Punjab Roadways Punbus Contractual Workers' Union, said.

They have also called off their programme to 'gherao' the residence of the transport minister in Malerkotla, Sangrur.

Singh said the sub-divisional magistrate (Malerkotla) assured the protesters in writing that a meeting has been arranged with the minister.

Under the banner of the Punjab Roadways Punbus Contractual Workers' Union, the protesters, mostly drivers and conductors, have sought for regularisation of their jobs and hike in their salaries.

