JSW Energy to seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore

-
ALSO READ
Dish TV, facing a notice from Yes Bank, to hold AGM on Dec 30
No extension in AGM deadline beyond June 30, 2022 for companies: MCA
Sebi asks Dish TV to make Dec AGM results public: What legal experts say
Sebi asks Dish TV to disclose December AGM results within 24 hours
Fund-raising via IPOs at record Rs 1.19 trn in 2021, says report
-
JSW Energy will seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through equity shares, bonds and other such securities during the annual general meeting to be held on June 14.
The proposed resolution, once passed by the shareholders, will enable the company's Board of Directors to issue securities for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore or its equivalent in any foreign currency, according to the notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The funds would be used to finance the requirements of capital and revenue expenditure, including working capital, to meet the long-term capital requirements of the company and its subsidiaries, among others.
It would also be utilised for joint ventures and affiliates, including investment in subsidiaries, joint ventures and affiliates, for repayment of debt, towards strengthening the balance sheet of the company and for any other general corporate purposes.
Further, the resolution would authorise the board to undertake a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) for raising capital.
The company also said that an enabling resolution, which was valid for 365 days, was passed by the members at the AGM held on August 4, 2021, for Rs raising 5,000 crore and the amount was raised.
Shares of JSW Energy were marginally down at Rs 309.35 apiece in early trade on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU